'Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna' producer says Aju Varghese worked 7 days extra without pay

The much-hyped Senna Hegde film, ‘Padmini’ headlining Kunchacko Boban is currently running in theatres. But the film has got mixed reviews so far, with many feeling that it isn’t a patch on Senna’s ‘Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’.

Now the film is being talked about for entirely different reasons. Its producer Suvin K Varkey’s lashed out against its lead actor for staying away from promotions in his Instagram post. Even as social media is debating about the issue, producer Murali Kunnumpurath has written a note praising Aju Varghese and Dhyan Sreenivasan for their support during the making of his film, ‘Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna.’

Murali Kunnumpurath’s words…

Currently, there are many discussions surrounding a leading actor who refused to cooperate with film promotions. But I have something entirely different to say here. I would like to talk about two young actors in Malayalam who won me over with their generosity, love, and dedication.

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese are playing the lead in ‘Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna’ produced by Vilas Kumar and myself. The film is directed by two debutant directors.

Since they are new in the business, it is natural to have teething issues. But all those issues were sorted out by Dhyan who is also a director. He treated it like his own film and elevated the product. He coordinated with the directors, cinematographer, and others in the unit and made sure he turned it into a better film. Even if the shooting went on till the wee hours of the morning, he would have discussions about the day’s work with the directors. And he would plan accordingly for the next day, considering their inputs.

And he was involved during the post-production work as well as the business aspect of the film. Even the other day he had called me to enquire about the business as well as the release of the film. Such things don't really exist anymore in Malayalam. He brought back the dedication, respect, and involvement that was earlier missing in Malayalam cinema. Meanwhile, Aju Varghese worked seven days extra that was not there in the contract for the film. I was really moved when he refused payment for those extra days. “Let the film be good,” he told me. He also gave several creative inputs to the film. I think this will be one of the finest films of their career. The film layered with comedy captures the beauty of Kannur and Coorg,” he said.