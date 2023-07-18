'Small issues led to bigger problems'. Actor-model Sadhika Venugopal opens up about her divorce

Actor and model Sadhika Venugopal recently opened up about her divorce during an interview with an online channel. The actor who rose to fame playing the protagonist in the Mazhavil Manorama serial 'Pattu Saree' has also appeared in a couple of Malayalam films. She was last seen in the Mohanlal-starrer 'Monster'.

Now, the actor and model has opened up about the differences between her ex-husband that led to her divorce. “I am a happy divorcee. I decided to get married after giving it a lot of thought. But somehow it didn’t work out. Maybe many aren’t aware of this fact. I haven’t deleted my old photos from my social media profiles. It still pops up when you search for me on Google. He was my friend’s friend. It came as a proposal, and we did take time to get to know each other before our marriage. But somehow didn’t work out,” she said.

Though she says there is no particular reason why she opted for a divorce, she does admit small issues between them led to bigger problems. “Different strokes for different folks! I am someone who looks for perfection in everything. I expect my partner to share everything with me, good or bad. And when that doesn’t happen, then it causes problems. Then small issues will get bigger. That’s what eventually led to our split,” said Sadhika.