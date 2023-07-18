'Bhaiyya Bhaiyya' producer Howly Pottoore backs Kunchacko Boban amid criticism

Support is pouring in for Kunchacko Boban who has been accused of deliberately staying away from 'Padmini' promotions. Now, ‘Bhaiyya Bhaiyya’ producer Howly Pottoore has maintained that Boban was a great source of support for him when his film featuring the actor failed at the box office.

“My name is Howly Pottoore, and I have produced 12 films, some of which include, 'Manju Poloru Penkutti', 'Palunku', 'Parunthu', 'Photographer', 'Raapakal' etc. My last film was 'Bhaiyya Bhaiyya' which starred Kunchacko Boban who is being subject to cyberbullying now. You are aware that 'Bhaiyya Bhaiyya' was a flop and I suffered huge losses. I remember getting a call when I was down in the dumps. “Don’t worry, I am there for you. We will do a film again. Just call me and I will be there,” he wrote, adding it was unfair to throw mud at the actor.

I can’t even explain how comforting his words were. That gave me the confidence to bounce back. There is only one thing I want to tell you. I will again do films and Kunchacko Boban will be in it,” wrote the producer.

The producer of ‘Padmini’ had alleged that the actor refused to promote the film despite getting a salary of 2.5 crores. It was Suvin K Varkey who lashed out against Kunchacko Boban on social media. He pocketed 2.5 crores for a 25-day shoot. He said the film’s marketing consultant who was hired by the actor’s wife dismissed all the promotional plans after watching the raw footage.

'Padmini' directed by Senna Hegde stars Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, and Madonna Sebastian. The film is produced by Suvin Varkey and Prashobh Krishna under the banner of Little Big Films. The film is written by Deepu Pradeep who also wrote 'Kunjiramayanam' which was also produced by the same banner.