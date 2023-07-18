Oommen Chandy’s death is a major loss for me: Kunchacko Boban

Condolences are pouring in for the late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Actor Kunchacko Boban who arrived at the airport to receive the body of the ex-chief minister told media persons that Oommen Chandy’s death was a personal loss to him.

“I have known him for years and that’s why I came to the airport. His death is a major loss for me. He is the most selfless leader I have ever met in my life. I know him personally. He was a real humanist who lived for the people. He used to attend all my family functions. I had the freedom to visit his home any time of the day. And he treated everyone with equal respect.

I am also very close to his family. This is also a personal loss for me. I remember going to his house at midnight after a function to see him buried in the middle of files. Even after midnight, he was there to look after the welfare of the people. He was checking files, and attending phone calls, and there were people sitting next to him. Since he was so busy, I didn’t think it was appropriate to have a chat with him. That’s my image of him, the leader who braved ill health to serve the people,” said Kunchacko Boban.