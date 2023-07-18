Stunning teaser of Yoodlee Films' Malayalam crime drama 'Kasargold' wows fans

The compelling teaser of 'Kasargold', Yoodlee Films' third venture in the Malayalam industry has become an instant hit after its release on July 14. The teaser gives out a vibrant and colourful vibe without revealing any aspects of the story. Even before the teaser dropped, this film was poised to become a sensation among the youth, boasting a talented ensemble cast from Mollywood. The cast includes Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Malavika Sreenath, and Sreeranjini Nair. Mridul Nair directs this crime drama and it is produced by Saregama India Ltd. under its film production studio, Yoodlee Films in collaboration with Mukhari Entertainment LLP.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India, says, "Kasargold marks our third foray in Malayalam cinema, and the creative team behind this film is youthful and brimming with fresh ideas. The teaser is a very small glimpse of the energy and fervor that has gone into the making of this film. 'Kasargold' is also a part of our ongoing efforts to provide diverse and engaging content in different languages. With good content triumphing over language barriers, we hope that this film too will turn out to be a fresh and invigorating cinematic experience for audiences worldwide."

The movie is actor-director Mridul Nair's second collaboration with Asif Ali, following their successful debut film 'B-Tech'. "We have a special rapport with each other," Mridul states and adds, 'Kasargold' was originally planned during the second COVID-19 lockdown, but shooting such a large-scale production was not feasible due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Fortunately, we had the opportunity to join hands with Saregama, which gave a new lease of life to the project." The director also highlights the action sequences choreographed by popular stunt masters like Supreme Sundar, Billa Jagan, and Mafia Sasi, as another standout feature of the movie.

Lead star Asif Ali believes 'Kasargold' will be a scintillating theatre experience for the viewers. "I was thrilled by the subject when Mridul first narrated it to me. It is based on two or three real incidents that took place in Kerala. However, what fascinated me as an actor was the way the script was woven around them. I hope the audience will also feel that suspense and drama while watching the story unfold on screen," he adds. This is the actor's second collaboration with Saregama, the first one being 'Kaapa', which was released in theatres last year.

In 'Kasargold', Asif will also be sharing the screen with actor Sunny Wayne again, following their critically acclaimed film 'Kuttavum Shikshayum' (2022). "As evident from the teaser, the film is an action-packed thriller, specifically designed for an immersive theatre experience, featuring breathtaking visuals and a gripping background score," says Sunny Wayne. New musical sensation Vishnu Vijay, of the 'Thallumala' fame, is rendering music for the film. The lyrical video of its peppy number 'Thaanaro' with flavours of Malayalam folk songs, was released in March and has already become a hit, crossing 1.5 million views on YouTube. The movie is jointly scripted by Mridul and Sajimon.

'Kasargold' also features actors Sidhique, Sambath Ram, Deepak Purambol, Dhruvan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sagar Surya (Bigg Boss 2023 fame), and Parasanth Murali.