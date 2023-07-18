Get ready for chills: 'Phoenix' first look poster unveils enigmatic reflection mystery

The first look poster of 'Phoenix' looks super intriguing. There are five people standing on a boat, but the pond reflection shows 6 people. This is revealed when you put the poster upside down. Directed by Vishnu Bharathan and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film is produced by Rineesh KN under the banner of Front Row Productions. It stars Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, and Chandhunath.

Perhaps the biggest attraction of the film has to be Midhun Manuel Thomas's screenplay (think 'Anjaam Pathira'). The film is said to be a horror thriller and is framed by Alby. The music is by Sam CS.

Other credits include the production designer (Shaji Naduvil), editor (Nidheesh KTR), story (Vishnu Bharathan, Bigil Radhakrishnan), executive producer (Shinoj Odantiyil), production controller (Kishore Purakattiri), lyrics (Vinayak Sasikumar), makeup (Ronex Xavier), costume (Dino Davis), chief associate (Rahul R Sharma), PRO (Manju Gopinath and Vazhoor Jose), stills (Richard Antony), marketing (Obscura), designs (Yellow Tooth).