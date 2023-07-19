A lasting bond: Jagadish reflects on his relationship with Oommen Chandy

For actor Jagadish, the late CM of Kerala, Oommen Chandy, was a family friend. “I have known him since the time his wife, Mariama, worked with me at Canara Bank. AK Antony’s wife, Elizabeth, was also with us. We worked together at the bank association. He faced a lot of criticism for keeping the CM’s office open to everyone, but I have always found it to be a great thing. He was always with the people. The reason you saw so many people crying when they came to meet him is because of their affection for him. I believe there isn’t a more popular leader than him in Kerala.

He was the first one to visit me when my wife passed away. He also attended my children’s weddings.

So many people are coming to see him since morning. I decided to leave the venue as I feel it might hinder others from seeing him. I wanted to be here and pray for him for some time. I don’t think anyone has received such a big farewell. All who were present there were crying, and those were genuine tears. This will be remembered till Puthuppally,” said Jagadish.