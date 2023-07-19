World War 2 connection: 'Bawaal' makers receive request for film to be dubbed in Japanese

Mumbai: ‘Bawaal’, which is an exclusive OTT release, is all set to make its exclusive premiere on a major platform from this week. Now, the makers have received a special request from fans in Japan who want the film to be dubbed in Japanese for a better experience on the streaming platform.

The interest for the film probably stems from the fact that the movie touches upon the themes and events surrounding World War 2.

‘Bawaal’ starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Confirming the news, the spokesperson for Sajid’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, said, “Yes, there has been a request to release the film in Japan. It's still early to provide specific details. However, the excitement surrounding the release of ‘Bawaal’ is overwhelming, and we are thrilled to see the immense love and anticipation it has received so far.”

Recently, fan screenings of ‘Bawaal’ were held ahead of its global release. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures, the film will have its exclusive global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

(With IANS inputs)