Never seen anyone looking so happy in midst of pandemonium: Mohanlal remembers Oommen Chandy

Superstar Mohanlal, like everyone else spoke affectionately about the popularity and compassion of the late Chief Minister of Kerala. He said he had never seen anyone who was so happy amidst a sea of people.

“Once I was present at an NSS event at Pandalam with Oommen Chandy sir. As we started walking towards the venue, we were swamped by the crowd. It was difficult to move freely. But to my astonishment, I saw Oommen Chandy sir casually flowing with the crowd. He was offering handshakes to everyone. Even when people were crowding around, he had a big smile on his face. He was chatting with everyone. I have never seen anyone looking so happy in the midst of such pandemonium. People were pulling at his shirt, touching his head and hands, and hugging him. In between someone was helping him tie up his loosened mundu. Imagine, this was the chief minister of a state!

At the podium, I felt he looked even more energized after coming from such a battlefield. Even when he was sitting there he kept waving and chatting with people. Here was a man who didn’t seem to have a minute for himself. They were all ordinary people who were enquiring about his safety. I have always felt that he was under their security blanket. There wasn’t even a single policeman in sight.

On another occasion, I was with him on a flight from Kochi to Hyderabad. He came by car from Kannur and hadn’t slept the night before. And he had to travel from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam by road. He also had to return the next day. It was the peak of summer, and he only carried a small suitcase. He never complained about the travel. He urgently needed a change of clothing. But said he had no time.

I also met him when his health started to deteriorate. Even during his busy schedule he came to me and told me to take care of my health. In Bangaluru, I had a video chat with him. He was alone and he smiled as he waved at me. I don’t think there will be another leader who lived for people like him.

He was maligned by many people. They personally attacked him and even said nasty things about his family. But Oommen Chandy sir never spoke badly about anyone. He never hurt anyone,” said the actor.