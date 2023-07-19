Varun Dhawan faces backlash over alleged 'creepy' gesture towards Janhvi Kapoor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2023 02:07 PM IST
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently engrossed in promoting his upcoming film 'Bawaal,' where he will be seen sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor for the very first time. Amidst the promotional events, a video of Varun and Janhvi has gone viral on the internet, sparking a wave of criticism from netizens.

The video captured a lighthearted moment during a photoshoot, where Varun playfully held Janhvi from behind, wrapping his arms around her waist. In an impromptu gesture, Varun attempted to playfully bite Janhvi's ear without any prior warning or consent. However, Janhvi quickly reacted, flinching away from the playful act, thus evading it.

Although Janhvi seemed to laugh off the incident, some netizens expressed their disapproval of Varun's actions, labelling them as 'creepy'. This video also reminded some people of a past incident where Varun was accused of kissing Gigi Hadid without her consent during the NMACC event.

