Vinayakan unleashes a storm insulting Oommen Chandy

Kochi: In a shocking development that took social media by storm, renowned actor Vinayakan stirred controversy by insulting former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who passed away on Tuesday, in a live Facebook session.

The incident, which has now sparked widespread protests and demands for an apology, has left the actor facing intense backlash from the public and political circles.

During the live Facebook session, Vinayakan was seen expressing his disdain for Oommen Chandy, questioning his significance and the reason behind granting a holiday as a mark of respect for him. The actor's remarks drew sharp criticism and fueled outrage among netizens and Congress workers alike.

"Who is this Oommen Chandy, why three days leave, stop all these and go, I am telling the Press. My father is dead, and so is your’s. For that, what should we do now? Even if you think he's good, I don't think so. If we consider the case of Karunakaran, won't we know who he is?" Vinayakan was heard saying during the live stream.

Following the live session, social media platforms witnessed an influx of angry comments, with many expressing disappointment and disapproval of the actor's remarks.

As the protests mounted, Vinayakan later deleted the controversial post. Congress workers demanded a formal apology from the actor for insulting the former Chief Minister. They also insisted that a case be registered against him for his remarks.

However, Vinayakan chose to remain silent on the matter, refraining from making any additional comments or clarifications.