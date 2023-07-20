Netflix ends password sharing in India; strict household-only access now enforced

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 20, 2023 09:50 AM IST
For countries, including India, where paid sharing is not yet implemented, Netflix is taking an alternative approach. Photo: Manorama

Netflix has recently announced a significant update to its policy in India. Moving forward, the sharing of passwords will no longer be allowed among different households. The company now requires that each Netflix account be restricted for use within a single household only.

To enforce this new policy, Netflix has begun sending emails to members in India who have been sharing their accounts outside of their household.

Acknowledging the vast array of entertainment options available to its members, Netflix reaffirms its commitment to cater to diverse preferences. This commitment is evident in the company's substantial investment in a wide variety of new films and TV shows. Regardless of their individual tastes, moods, or preferred languages, viewers can always find something satisfying to watch on Netflix, making it a versatile platform for all.

RELATED ARTICLES

For countries, including India, where paid sharing is not yet implemented, Netflix is taking an alternative approach. Users who wish to continue sharing their accounts with people outside their household will have the option to do so but at an additional fee.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout