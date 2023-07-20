Tinkle welcomes Minnal Murali; the beloved Malayali superhero enters comic world

The much-loved Malayali superhero 'Minnal Murali,' created by director Basil Joseph and starring Tovino Thomas, has now found its way into the world of comic books. The makers of 'Minnal Murali' joyously confirmed this development through their social media handle.

The production house behind the superhero film proudly announced their collaboration with esteemed names like Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle Comics Studio, and Spirit Media to immortalize 'Minnal Murali' in the comic book universe.

Sophia Paul, the producer of the film, took to her social media to share the momentous news. She expressed her excitement for the next phase of 'Minnal Murali,' stating, 'The next phase begins here! @weekendblockbusters is proud to announce that we are associating with @amarchitrakatha @tinklecomicsstudio @thespiritmedia to bring our favourite superhero MINNAL MURALI to the world of comic books'.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sophia Paul added, 'We're excited to join forces with Rana's Spirit Media, as they share our love for the superheroes genre. Minnal Murali was a work of deep love and passion, and we’re thrilled to present him in a new comic avatar to the fans'. Fans can now eagerly anticipate the superhero's thrilling adventures and charismatic presence in the pages of comic books, expanding the captivating Minnal Murali universe even further.