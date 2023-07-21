Start, Action, Cut podcast episodes feature 53rd Kerala State Award winners

Onmanorama team decodes the award-winning films 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', 'Rekha' and 'Ariyippu' in our exclusive Podcast 'Start, Action, Cut' hosted by Padmakumar K. The 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were announced by the Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan at the PR, Chamber Secretariat on Friday. As many as 30 films reached the final draw of the total 154 films that were long-listed for the state awards. Two prominent jury members headed by Bengali filmmaker Goutam Ghose had picked 77 films out of the 154 that were submitted.