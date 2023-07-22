Actor Vivek Oberoi allegedly swindled of Rs 1.55 crore in investment scam

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has reportedly fallen prey to an elaborate scam. According to the police, three individuals, including a film producer, duped the actor of Rs 1.55 crore by persuading him to invest in an event and film production company. They enticed him with promises of substantial returns on his investment. However, instead of using the funds for the stated venture, the accused allegedly misappropriated the money for personal gains.

The incident came to light when Vivek Oberoi's chartered accountant filed an official complaint against the three suspects at the MIDC police station in Andheri East. The suspects were identified as the actor's business partners who had solicited his financial involvement in their purported business venture.

In response to the serious nature of the complaint, the police have taken action and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The charges include common intention (Section 34), criminal breach of trust (Section 409), cheating by personation (Section 419), and cheating (Section 420). Investigations into the matter are now underway to uncover the truth behind the alleged financial deception.