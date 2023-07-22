Child actor Thanmaya Sol’s reaction after bagging state award wins the internet

When the 53rd State Film Awards were announced, Thanmaya Sol, who won the award for her poignant performance in Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘Vazhakku’ was in school. So she had the biggest surprise of her life when she got back home. Her family, who was waiting for her on the way in a red car, broke the news to her.

The video of her reaction to the award is now viral on social media. Initially, she found it difficult to believe that she had won an award.

Thanmaya thought it was a prank and believed it only after she read the news on the phone. Her joyous reaction has won over the internet. The video was shared by the executive producer as well as the Manager of the videography company Sol Brothers, Jishnu Vijayan. Thanmaya Sol is the daughter of Sol brothers owner and photographer Arun Sol. He is also the associate director of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘Vazhakku.’

Tovino Thomas is the hero of ‘Vazhakku’, which also stars Kani Kusruthi, Sudev Nair, Aziz Nedumangad, Bhrigu, Vishwajith S V, Baiju Neto. The film is produced by Tovino Thomas Productions and Parrot Mount Pictures.