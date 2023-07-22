Charlie Chaplin's daughter Josephine Chaplin dies at 74

Josephine Chaplin, daughter of the iconic comedy legend Charlie Chaplin and Oona O'Neill, passed away at the age of 74. Born on March 28, 1949, in Santa Monica, California, she was the third of eight children in the Chaplin family. Her journey into the world of cinema began at a tender age when she appeared in her father's film "Limelight" in 1952.

In 1969, Josephine tied the knot with Greek businessman Nikki Sistovaris. However, their marriage lasted eight years before they filed for divorce in 1977. Despite this setback, she found love again with French actor Maurice Ronet, with whom she shared her life until his passing from cancer in 1983.

Later, Josephine found happiness once more when she married archaeologist Jean-Claude Gardin in 1989. Their loving partnership endured until his demise in 2013. She leaves behind cherished memories and is survived by her three sons: Charlie, Arthur, and Julien Ronet, as well as her siblings Michael, Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, Annette, Eugene, and Christopher.