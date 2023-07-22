Get a glimpse of the Marvels' intertwined powers with the latest trailer

The film, which is a sequel to Captain Marvel released in 2019, is being eagerly awaited by Marvel fans. They expect it to revive the franchise's glory days in the previous phases and serve as a compelling plot for the next films in Phase Five.

The trailer has left fans wondering if the story takes place before or after the appearance of the Titan Warlord Thano and the blip. It also gives a glimpse into how Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani recognise their entangled powers and form an 'Avengers-like' team to fight against the Kree, a blue-skinned militaristic alien race from the planet Hala, and their most powerful warrior, who wields an Accuser's hammer (Kree Warlord Ronan's weapon).

Brie Larson will reprise her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, after her appearance in 'Avengers: Endgame'. The film will also see Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan after their debuts in Marvel's 'WandaVision' and 'Miss Marvel', respectively.

Samuel L Jackson will return as Nick Fury, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. who shares a close bond with Carol. Velvet Buzzsaw-fame Zawe Ashton is marking her Marvel debut with this film, playing the antagonist, Kree Warrior Dar-Benn.

The trailer, which has already crossed 10 million views on YouTube, also hints several action scenes with cosmic backdrop and about these superheroes' upcoming adventures. This time, let's hope it goes 'higher, further, and faster'.