Hareesh Peradi can't stop raving about Mammootty's dedication and craftsmanship

Ever since the 53rd Kerala State Awards were announced, Mammootty seems to be the man of the moment! Social media and his peers can’t stop raving about the thespian’s undying passion for cinema. Now actor Hareesh Peradi’s post about Mammootty is going viral on social media.

“8 times! This is the 8th time an actor is caressing a State award trophy in his hands. That’s the result of the effort and dedication he offers to his characters. You witnessed this legendary actor finetuning himself to the genius of Lijo Jose Pellisery’s craft. It was indeed astonishing to watch his transformation from James to Sundaram and back. And he did all that when he snapped out of his afternoon nap.

Mammukka, I am no one to congratulate you. Perhaps the only thing I can do is to experience your greatness at close quarters. I am sure even while I am writing this you are hungrily devouring the nuances of yet another character,” wrote Hareesh.

With ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’s performance, the Megastar has bagged his 8th State Film Award. Out of which 6 were for Best Actor, and one each for second best actor and a special Jury mention. His last award was in 2010 for 'Paleri Manikyam' and it has been 13 years. He first won the State award for Best Actor in the IV Sasi directed, MT Vasudevan Nair scripted ‘Adiyozhukkukal’ (1984) in which he played the fiery Karunan. Mammootty has also bagged the National Award thrice for various films.