It's an insult to Bhagavad Gita: Information Commissioner on Oppenheimer controversy

The highly anticipated release of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer,' starring the talented Cillian Murphy, has been met with immense praise worldwide, filling theaters to capacity and garnering rave reviews. However, a particular intimate scene in the movie featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, has sparked a firestorm of online fury in India. The scene has deeply offended many members of the audience, who took to social media to express their outrage, accusing Nolan of disrespecting their religious sentiments.

Uday Mahurkar, the Information Commissioner of the Union government, has also joined the chorus of disapproval, strongly criticizing the filmmaker for the controversial scene. In an interview with ANI on Sunday, Mahurkar voiced his concerns, saying, "The depiction of the Bhagavad Gita in this manner is an insult to our sacred book, which holds profound significance not only for the Hindu community but also conveys profound messages to the entire world. This portrayal undermines our values and heritage, and it is deeply offensive to the Hindu community."

Calling upon Christopher Nolan to take immediate action, Mahurkar insisted on the removal of the contentious scene from the film. He emphasized, "Nolan must expunge this scene from the movie. It reeks of religious animosity. Failure to do so will lead to consequences. We will take necessary action to protect the sanctity of our beliefs and culture."