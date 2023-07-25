Chippy and family grace Noorin Shereef's wedding in Thiruvananthapuram

Noorin Shereef’s wedding was a star-studded affair. Actor Chippy was there along with her husband, Producer Ranjith, and daughter Avantika. Producer Anto Joseph’s daughter Andrea was also seen with Avantika. That was enough for certain online channels to declare that Chippy had attended the wedding with her two daughters.

The wedding held at Thiruvananthapuram, Al Saj Convention Centre was attended by Noorin’s closest friends like Rajisha Vijayan, Ahaana Krishna, and Priya Varrier. Kerala Governor Aarif Muhammad Khan, actor Saranya Mohan, and Indrans were also present.

Their engagement was held last year in December. Noorin who hails from Kollam is an accomplished dancer, who made her acting debut in Omar Lulu’s ‘Chunkzz’ (2017). She followed it up with ‘Oru Adaar Love,’ ‘Santacruz’, ‘Velleppam’ and ‘Barmuda’.

Meanwhile, Fahim was noticed in ‘June,’ ‘Malik’, ‘Gangs of 18,’ and ‘Madhuram’ (which he co-wrote).