Varun-Janhvi starrer 'Bawaal' becomes one of the most viewed movies of the week

Mumbai: In the whirlwind week following its release, the Hindi film 'Bawaal', featuring the dynamic duo Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has swept across India, captivating audiences and critics alike with its magnetic charm and receiving extensive praise and recognition.

According to a media consulting firm, the film has already surpassed seven million views, solidifying its position as a major hit.

The film's captivating narrative delves into the challenges experienced within a relationship, beautifully weaving a tale of rediscovery for Ajay (played by Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (played by Janhvi Kapoor).

The heartfelt portrayal of their love story has struck a chord with audiences, earning abundant praise and appreciation for its storytelling, performances, production design and direction. It appears that the film's momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures,

The film is directed by the much-acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for films such as 'Dangal', 'Chillar Party' and 'Chhichhore'. 'Bawaal' is currently streaming on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories.

(With IANS inputs)