Dhyan Sreenivasan's 'Jailer' to release on same date as Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer 'Jailer' is all set to clash with Rajinikanth's big-budget Tamil movie having the same title. The decision was taken as the makers believe the Mollywood film will suffer if they stall the release for a later date. As per plan, the film will hit theatres on August 10. Sun Pictures, which is producing the Rajinikanth movie, had fixed the release date for August 10 a few weeks ago.

Recently, Mollywood director, Sakkir Madathil, wrote to the creators of Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer', urging them to consider changing the title of their film while marketing it in Kerala.

He had aired concerns since he feared the resemblance in names might lead to confusion among the audience. Sakkir also asserted that he had formally registered the title with the Kerala Film Chamber in August, 2021, maintaining that the Rajinikanth film was only announced at a later stage.

The Malayalam film, which commenced production on November 6, 2021, concluded on December 15 of the same year. However, post-production work and financial constraints delayed the release.

Rajinikanth's film is a mass thriller and revolves around a gang who attempt to rescue their leader from jail. The movie also features Mollywood superstar Mohanlal and Vinayakan.