Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani..', says it's a copy of his vintage movies

Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has slammed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', claiming the Karan Johar movie was 'rubbish' as it was a copy of his earlier works. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh released in theatres on July 28.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she first drew parallels of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' to last week's Hollywood release, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

"Indian audiences watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science aur yahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona, lekin why he needs Rs 250 crore to make a daily soap …. ???”

"Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it … Don't waste funds it's not easy time for the industry, retire now and let young film makers make new and revolutionary films …"

She then added that the audience can't be fooled anymore. "They have rejected atrocious and creatively poor films full of fake sets and over the top fake costumes, who dresses like this in real life also where are tacky houses like those in Delhi??? What rubbish!!!! Shame on Karan Johar for copying his own vintage movies of the nineties… also how come he spend Rs 250 crore on this stupidity? Who gives them this kind of money's while real talent struggle to get funds !!!”

Kangana was among the first few people in Bollywood to accuse Karan Johar of nepotism in the past.

Meanwhile, the actor also gave a word of advice to aRanveer Singh. "My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense … he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji (Dharmendra) or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can't identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero, please see all south heroes how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity….. They look manly and dignified… people don't ruin the culture in our country (sic)."

On the acting front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Tejas' and 'Emergency'.

(With IANS inputs)