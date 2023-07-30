State awards: Vinayan accuses Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith of influencing jury

Every Kerala State Film Awards has its share of controversies. Now director Vinayan has come out with some serious allegations against director Ranjith Balakrishnan who is also the chairman of the Chalachitra Academy. According to Vinayan, Ranjith influenced the jury’s decision regarding his film, ‘Pathonpatham Nootandu.’

Vinayan posted a long note on social media. “I want to share something disturbing and shocking with you all. I have always fought against the injustice shown to me during a bad phase in my career, so it would be wrong to keep silent about this issue. Let me first congratulate all the winners of this year's state awards as well as humbly say I accept the decision of the jury members wholeheartedly.

Though my film ‘Pathonpatham Nootandu’ was competing for this year’s awards, I wouldn’t claim that it is a great film. But does it give the Chalachithra Academy chairman the right to influence the jury members and pressurise them to avoid the films of those whom the chairman personally dislikes? Wouldn’t that be an exploitation of power? It is said that a senior jury member tried to get in touch with the Cultural Minister’s personal secretary as well as the chairman’s secretary to mention the chairman’s interference. However, despite that, he was not kept away till the awards were announced. Who do you hold responsible for this? Or was the minister also aware of this?

He also questioned Ranjith's right in interfering in the process and demanded that the chairman resigns if he is found guilty of influencing the jury. “Hope Ranjith is aware that the aggrieved Jury member was earlier the Chairman of an institution similar to the Chalachitra Academy. If you really told that Jury member to ignore a substandard film like ‘Pathonpatham Nootandu’ during the award selection time, then you should resign. You have committed an offense. It might be a substandard film for you, but you have no right to tell the committee to ignore the film. You have exploited your power as a chairman to influence a jury member,” he wrote.

He also claimed that Ranjith protested when the jury member said the film was worthy enough to be included in several categories, including art direction. “You tried to influence the jury by manipulating actor Gauthami who was another jury member. She claimed the sets weren’t properly erected and that the cardboard was visible in the film for it to be considered under the category. You have to ask the actor if it was really 'Pathonpatham Nootandu' that she saw. The jury member also told me it was disheartening to watch Ranjith’s spokespersons like director K M Madhusoodhanan and Hari speaking against the film, adding he realized it was a well-planned ploy against my film. He said he feels guilty. I feel contempt for you, Ranjith. Are these state awards such a big deal? Or will your ego hurt if my film bagged a few awards? Or is this all politically motivated? I think those who are aware of the nasty politics behind such awards will only feel contempt towards it,” he wrote.

Vinayan also said he will back these claims with sufficient proof and will also furnish the details in front of the media. “I don’t think anyone else has denigrated the State film awards to such a level. When the jury finally decided to give three awards for my film’s music and dubbing, Ranjith called back the jury and asked them to reconsider the awards. However, singer Jincy Gregory became emotional and said these awards were decided after a lot of thought. So Gautham Gosh decided not to make any more changes. Isn’t this the truth, chairman? Why should the art director and makeup suffer if you had personal issues with me?

“You must be wondering how someone who was not part of the jury managed to extract so much information about the state awards. That’s what I would call poetic justice. You can’t mask the truth. Can you deny these claims? After all, it is also a matter of my credibility. I can give you enough proof to convince the people of Kerala. But then quite a few others might have to answer a few uncomfortable questions. The jury member who is also a communist says he feels ashamed that you are resorting to such underhand politics when the Left is in power. Honestly, as someone who has always aligned with the left, I share his opinion. As a chairman who travels in a state car, you have to be made accountable. If whatever I said is true, you should resign. That Jury member also told me that if you occupy that chair for three more years, artists won't get justice,” he wrote. Vinayan also said Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan is answerable since he stayed silent when the jury member informed his private secretary about the chairman’s arm twisting. “But what did you do? Are you planning to continue with such people? Good luck to you then,” he concluded.