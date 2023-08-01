Actor Bala makes Santosh Varkey apologize for online abuse

Santosh Varkey aka Arattannan is a familiar face on YouTube channels. He will be there at the FDFS of every film, and the media will be eager to know his views. But with fame comes certain side effects. He is known to abuse actors through his videos and often furnishes nasty stories about their personal lives. Looks like actor Bala decided to do something about it. He invited Santosh to his home and made him publicly apologize for his remarks through Bala’s YouTube channel.

“Before taking the video I had discussed a lot of things with Santosh Varkey. He confided in me. And this is to you Santosh, you can talk about an actor and his films but you have no right to talk about his personal life. You badmouthed Lalettan. Have you seen anything firsthand? Is it wrong or not?” Bala questions Santosh who admits that he was at fault.

Bala asked Santosh to apologize to Mohanlal and his wife Suchithra. He also made him apologize for passing a body-shaming remark about a female actor. Bala asks him if he would tolerate this if someone said something similar about his family. You are very famous and children are watching you. Isn’t your mom watching you?

Santosh admits his mistakes. Recently Santosh was thrashed by the film crew for reviewing without seeing the film. Santosh has always badmouthed various actors in Malayalam cinema through his videos.