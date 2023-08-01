Fathers should be given gun licenses: Akhil Marar  

Bigg Boss winner and director Akhil Marar has said that government should allot licensed guns to the fathers of girl children. He expressed concern for the rising crime rates in the state and felt it has become extremely unsafe for girl children. He had a lot to say on Facebook Live.

“Usually you will all see me looking happy on Facebook Live. But this time I am going through a lot of mental agony. For the last 1 and a half years I have tried to run away from a lot of such news. I thought there was no point in raising our voice against anything in this state and therefore I wanted to run away from this issue. There was no one to support me. I spoke for a lot of good causes. But everyone tried to attack me. I have always felt that one person can't make any changes to this country. So I stopped reacting to anything. But however much you try to ignore such things; I think God at one point brings those issues to your attention.

To think that a little girl was brutalized in this so-called educated, liberal state of Kerala. Who should protect us? How will the govt and police justify this act? I think the govt should give licensed guns to fathers of all daughters. When a girl baby is born, the govt should offer guns to the parents. You don’t bother about giving security to anyone.

The justifications you are giving are bizarre (Can a cop accompany a small girl when she is walking on the street? There was no CCTV camera). There is no point in these justifications. If you don’t want a repeat of such incidents, you should take stringent action. Here many might be thinking why we should protest since the little one is not a Malayalee. I am sure if this incident happened in UP or Bihar our so-called cultural leaders would have protested. But all are silent because it is not a Malayalee girl. Just imagine that the child was yours and that she didn’t return from school. Imagine the time you would have spent searching for her, fearing for her safety.

Not that such psychos can be reformed through punishment. But you can create fear in their minds by protesting loudly. That’s why I am raising my protest now. I did think of keeping quiet. I wanted to visit her home. What if I am able to inspire people to write something about this issue or make a cop guilty of not protecting her, after this live video?

Such brutal incidents are being repeated time and again in Kerala. I am sure parents are scared of bringing up their girl children. Now parents will be anxious if their child doesn’t return from school. Every family deserves peace and happiness.

That’s why I have so much derision for those who endorse feminism and women's empowerment. Get out of your homes and save them. Listen to the cries of those around you. Instead of putting hashtags on social media, go out and do something. A man should think twice before touching a woman inappropriately in public. Kerala should be made a safe space for women of all age groups. We should unite to make that happen.

I know I sound very emotional. Sometimes I might use bad language. Then there will be people who will criticize me. But no one is looking at this as the outburst of the father of two daughters. I will verbally abuse those who deserve it. Hope the parents of that child get justice. You need to make sure such incidents aren’t repeated. A girl child died in front of our eyes, and we could do nothing. Let this not happen ever again. Instead of indulging in blame gaming, we should all come forward and make our state a safe place for women. We should instil fear in the minds of these criminals. That fear should be our protest. Hope parents of daughters are able to sleep peacefully at night in our state,” said Marar.