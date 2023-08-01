Sara Ali Khan faces online backlash as netizens criticize her catwalk

Last night, renowned Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur added glamour and grace to the India Couture Week as they walked the ramp for designers Shantnu and Nikhil. The duo donned elegant traditional attires specially curated by the designers for the grand fashion gala held at Taj Palace in Delhi. Their mesmerizing chemistry on the runway captivated the audience, with their enchanting moments leaving everyone in awe.

From strolling hand in hand to sharing meaningful glances, Sara and Aditya effortlessly stole the spotlight, making their presence an unforgettable spectacle. The two stars are set to share screen space in the upcoming film 'Metro In Dino,' helmed by the talented Anurag Basu. The movie promises a collection of heartwarming stories of modern-day couples. Anticipation for this anthology is already building, as it is scheduled for release in March 2024.

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response, Sara faced some unwarranted criticism on social media, with a few netizens targeting her ramp walk. One user questioned her walking style, while another expressed dissatisfaction with her acting and facial expressions. Nonetheless, the young actress's popularity and fan base remain unwavering, with fans eagerly awaiting her upcoming on-screen ventures.