Actor Malavika Krishnadas's house robbed, investigation underway

Actor and anchor Malavika Krishnadas's house in Palakkad was burgled, with the thief apparently taking away products worth 1 and a half lakhs. The Holobricks building nearby was also burgled. Thrithala police have initiated the investigation, and Malavika's husband, actor Tejas Jyothi, shared CCTV footage of the burglary on his Instagram page.

According to Tejas, the burglars broke open the front entrance, ransacked all the rooms, and even damaged the almirah. Fortunately, the family was not present during the incident, but Malavika stated that it could have been dangerous if they were.

The burglary was discovered by the maid, who found the front door busted while cleaning the house. Most of the valuable items were damaged, leading to an estimated loss of over 1 lakh rupees.

Additionally, the Holobricks factory nearby was also ransacked, with all the doors, windows, and almirahs broken. However, no money was lost in this incident. The police, suspecting the same robbers in both cases, inspected the site with the help of the Palakkad dog squad and began their investigation after collecting CCTV footage.