One of Nitin Desai's four National Award-winning films fetched Mammootty 'Best Actor' honour

Noted Bollywood art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai who died by suicide on Wednesday was part of a film which fetched him and top Mollywood actor Mammootty national awards the same year.

Nitin who has worked in many hit films, including 'Lagaan' and 'Jodhaa Akbar' as an art director and production designer, was the production designer for 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar' featuring Mammootty in the title role.

The English-Hindi bilingual film, directed by Jabbar Patel, hit the theaters in 2000. It traces the life and struggles of the father of the Indian Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar, due to his lower-caste status.

Mammootty won that year's award for the Best Actor, while Desai went on to win the National Film Award for Best Production Design. The film was jointly produced by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Government of Maharashtra. It was promoted by the National Film Development Corporation.

'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar' would not be the only film that would fetch Desai a national award. He later went on to win the national award for Best Art Direction for his work in films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Lagaan' and 'Devdas'.

Desai was associated with several big Bollywood hits in his three-decade-long career. On Wednesday, the 57-year-old art director was found hanging at the N D Studios in Karjat area of Raigad district, located about 50 km from Mumbai. The police suspect it is a case of suicide.