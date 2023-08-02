New promo video of 'Corona Dhavan' releases days after makers change film name

The latest promo video of the much-anticipated upcoming film 'Corona Dhavan' is out. The film, which is expected to be a full-fledged comedy entertainer, revolves around a bunch of alcoholics whose lives turn upside down due to the Covid pandemic.

Director CC has infused a lot of humour in the film, which features Lukman Avaran and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead. The romantic track between Lukman and Sruthy Jayan is also the highlight of the film.

The film recently hit headlines after the makers decided to rename the movie. 'Corona Dhavan' was earlier titled 'Corona Jawan'. There were reports that the makers were asked to change the film title by the Censor Board. Following this, the film director wrote a 'fun' letter to Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee asking the duo how they managed to retain the name of their film 'Jawan'. 'Corona Dhavan' will hit theatres on August 4.