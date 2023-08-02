Telugu remake of 'Nayattu' titled 'Kota Bommali'

The critically acclaimed ‘Nayattu’ gets a Telugu remake and is titled ‘Kota Bommali’. Srikanth, Rahul Vijay, and Shivani are reprising the roles played by Joju George, Kunchacko Boban, and Nimisha Sajayan respectively in the original. The film was a point of discussion on social media for the depiction of Dalits, with some maintaining that they were demonized in the narrative.

Teja Marni is directing the film produced by Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppinedi under the banner of G A 2 Pictures.

Martin took a long break after Dulquer Salmaan’s Charlie to come back with ‘Nayattu.’ Shahi Kabeer, who made his directorial debut last year with 'Ela Veezha Poonchira' wrote the script and the cinematography was by Shyju Khalid.