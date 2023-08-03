Urvashi, Indrans are set to tickle your funny bones in 'Jaladhara Pump Set Since 1962'. See trailer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2023 02:34 PM IST
The trailer was released by Dileep on his social media handles. Photos: YouTube

The trailer of the latest film 'Jaladhara Pump Set Since 1962' is out. The film produced by Baiju Chellamma, Sagar, and Sanitha Sasidharan under the banner 'Wonder Frames Filmland' is a court-room satire, directed by Ashish Chinnappa and features Indrans and Urvashi in the lead roles. The trailer, which was released by Dileep on his social media handles, has generated discussions on social media, with many sharing their excitement on seeing both Indrans and Urvashi together.

Indrajith, Asif Ali, Antony Varghese, Lal Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dhyan Sreenivasan, also feature in the film.

Recent state-award winner Master Davinci, Sagar, Johny Antony, T G Ravi, Vijayaraghavan, Althaf, Jayan Cherthala, Sivaji Guruvayoor, Sajin Cherukayil, Kalabhavan Haneef, Thankachan Vithura, Vishnu Govindan, Sanusha, Nisha Sarang, Anjali Sunilkumar, Sneha Reji, Shylaja Ambu, Nitha Karma, among others are also part of the film.

RELATED ARTICLES

The screenplay is by Prajin M P and Ashish Chinnappa, while the story is penned by Sanu K Chandran. Sajith Purushan has cranked the camera for the film, while Kailas is the music composer.

Rathin Radhakrishnan is the editor, while Dileep Nath is the art director. The remaining crew are: production controller - Biju K Thomas, make-up - Sinoop Raj, lyrics – B K Harinarayanan, Manu Manjith, costumes - Arun Manohar, sound Design - Dhanush Nayanar, audiography - Vipin Nair, chief associate director - Rajesh Adoor, casting director - Joshy Medayil, VFX - Sabareesh (Live Action Studios), PRO – A S Dinesh, Athira Diljith, trailer cuts - Fin George Varghese, stills - Noushad Kannur, designs - Ma Mi Jo, digital marketing – Anoop Sundaran. The film will hit theatres on August 11.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout