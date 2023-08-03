After 'Lucifer', yet another Mohanlal film will be remade in Telugu, headlining Chiranjeevi. ‘Bro Daddy’ directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, starring Mohanlal, Meena, Prithviraj, and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be remade into Telugu. The film was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad Films.

Kalyan Krishna, who helmed ‘Bhangarraju, is directing the remake. Trisha, Sharwanand, Sree Leela will reprise the roles played by Meena, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the original. The film is produced by Sushmita Konidela.

Social media, meanwhile, is discussing the absurdity of casting the 40-year-old Trisha as the mother of 39- year-old Sharwanand.

Earlier Chiranjeevi had remade Vijay’s 'Kaththi'. His next release is 'Bhola Shankar', a remake of Ajith’s 'Vedalam'.