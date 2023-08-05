Big B, Manju and Fahadh part of Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170'?

TJ Gnanavel's Rajinikanth film is all set to start shooting. But what’s even more exciting is the kind of names involved in the film according to social media. There are rumours that Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Nani will be there in the project. If the reports are true, the film also marks the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after a gap of 32 years.

The film produced by Laika Productions is tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170'. As per reports Anirudh will be doing music for the film. This bid-budget film will have artists from all over India.