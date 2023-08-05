Remembering Mark Margolis: The fearsome Hector Salamanca in 'Breaking Bad'

Mark Margolis, the prolific actor known for his memorable role as the fearsome former drug lord Hector Salamanca in 'Breaking Bad,' passed away on Thursday in Manhattan at the age of 83. His son, Morgan Margolis, confirmed his death in a statement on Friday. Mark Margolis had been living in Manhattan. Throughout his career, he delivered remarkable performances, and here are three of his top roles that showcase his talent and versatility.

Breaking Bad

In 'Breaking Bad', Mark Margolis played the character Hector Salamanca, a former member of the Mexican drug cartel. Hector is wheelchair-bound but retains his ability to communicate through a bell he rings with his finger. He is a pivotal character in the series and has a significant impact on the story's development, especially concerning the main character, Walter White.

Scarface

In the movie 'Scarface', Mark Margolis portrayed the character Alberto 'The Shadow' Contreras. He is a hitman and enforcer working for the Bolivian drug lord, Alejandro Sosa. Alberto is a minor but significant character in the film, and his role adds to the tension and danger that Tony Montana faces throughout the story. Mark Margolis's portrayal of Alberto was memorable and contributed to the movie's overall impact.

Requiem for a Dream

In the movie 'Requiem for a Dream' Mark Margolis played the role of Mr Rabinowitz, the elderly and lonely neighbour of one of the main characters, Sara Goldfarb, portrayed by Ellen Burstyn. Mr Rabinowitz is a friendly and caring figure who is concerned about Sara's well-being. He becomes a supportive friend to Sara as she dreams of being on television and faces her struggles with loneliness and addiction. Mark Margolis's performance as Mr Rabinowitz added a compassionate element to the film and highlighted the contrast between the character's kindness and the darker themes of addiction and despair explored throughout the movie.