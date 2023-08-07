Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passes away during Bangkok tour

Bengaluru: Tragic news struck the Kannada film industry as actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana, passed away due to a heart attack during their tour in Bangkok. Despite immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital, Spandana couldn't be saved, leaving behind a profound sense of loss and grief among her loved ones and fans.

Family sources explained that the body of Spandana will reach Bengaluru on Tuesday. The postmortem of her body will be conducted in Bangkok today. The death of Spandana, who is in her late 30s has shocked the film industry. She had also acted in films and she is the daughter of decorated senior police officer B.K. Shivaram.

The doctors said that Spandana had suffered massive cardiac arrest resulting in her death.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated: "The demise of Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra has shocked me. I pray for her soul. I condole with the bereaved families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram."

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that he is shocked after hearing about the demise of Spandana. "I pray to God that her soul rests in peace. I pray to God to give strength to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram in this moment of grief."

(With IANS inputs)