Mammootty's touching gesture: Celebrates Abin Bino's birthday with warmth and love

He became popular as ‘Nathu’ in ‘Othalanga Thuruthu’ and later ‘Romancham’ added to Abin Bino’s growing popularity. Looks like Mammootty has clearly loved the young man’s performances if the recent birthday video of Abin is anything to go by. Abin’s birthday was celebrated on the sets of ‘Bazooka’ and it was heartwarming to witness Mammootty going out of his way to make him comfortable.

The Megastar seems to be in unusually good spirits and was seen giving the young actor a warm hug before helping him cut the birthday cake. Meanwhile, Abin shared the video with the caption—“The moment I felt life has a real meaning. A magical moment with Mammootty sir.” He also thanked the team for the memorable birthday celebration.

Abin’s next film is 'Pulli'. Mammootty has finished his 45-day shoot in 'Bazooka', a crime drama, directed and written by Deeno Dennis, son of veteran screenwriter Kalloor Dennis. The first-look poster of 'Bazooka' was hailed on the internet.