'Neymar' locks its OTT release date. Know where to watch this heartwarming canine film

Neymar, which features Naslen, Mathew Thomas and the titular canine Neymar in the lead, has finally locked its OTT release date. The film revolves around two close friends, Kunjava and Sinto played by Naslen and Thomas respectively, whose lives take an unexpected turn with the arrival of Neymar, a canine who is the heart of the film.

The movie is releasing on a major OTT platform, nearly three months after it hit theatres on May 12. As per reports, the film minted Rs 10 crores in theatres. Neymar takes a unique approach compared to the usual heartwarming stories about the special bond between humans and their pets. Rather than focusing on the positive aspects, the movie delves into the consequences that arise when a dog causes trouble. Read our review here.

The film will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on August 8.