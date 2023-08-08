Mortal remains of actor Spandana to reach India tonight

The mortal remains of Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra's wife Spandana, who passed away during a family tour in Bangkok on Monday, will be brought to Bengaluru at 11pm on Tuesday. Congress MLC and senior leader B K Hariprasad, who is Spandana's paternal uncle, said the body would then be kept at the residence of Spandana's father B K Shivaram from 12.30 am for people to pay their last respects.

The last rites would be conducted at the Harishchandra Ghat in Srirampura by Wednesday noon, Hariprasad stated.

Vijaya Raghavendra and Spandana have a son. Spandana, who was on Bangkok tour with family members, collapsed on reaching the hotel room after shopping with her cousins. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital there, but in vain.

Meanwhile, Spandana's death has triggered a debate on the ‘adverse effects’ of Keto diet and extreme exercise.

The extreme push towards losing weight is said to be the reason for heart attack as she was following keto diet and doing extreme exercise, sources claimed. Spandana had got a lot of appreciation when she lost 16 kg weight. She acted in one of the Kannada films and participated in many reality shows. She has also produced a movie ‘Kismat’, with Vijaya Raghavendra playing a lead role. Earlier, when Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest, questions were raised whether extreme exercise was the cause.