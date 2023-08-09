Director Siddique's funeral to be held at 6 pm today

The funeral of director Siddique will take place at Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid at 6 pm on Wednesday. His mortal remains will be placed at the Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra from 9 am to 11.30 am on Wednesday for public homage.

Born in 1955 as the son of Ismayil Rawther and Sainaba of ‘Sainabas’ in Kaloor, Ernakulam, Siddique made his directorial debut in 1989 with the highly successful Malayalam movie ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’. Besides directing numerous hit movies, he also worked as a screenwriter, actor, and producer.

Siddique passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday. The 68-year-old director is survived by his wife Sajitha and three daughters -- Saumya, Sara, and Sukoon.