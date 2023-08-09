Siddique: A celebrity who created laughter everywhere

Film director Siddique who passed away on Tuesday led a life which was as eventful as the plots of his movies. His career too progressed from stage to the silver screen in a dramatic manner. All along the way, he created laughter among everyone who watched his work.

Trip in a police jeep

Among the early incidents in Siddique’s life which had a dramatic element took place after a mimicry programme of Kalabhavan at Mammen Mappillai Hall in Kottayam. The programme pleased the contractors who had set up the decorations and they presented two bunches of tender coconuts hung on the welcome board to Siddique and Lal, who were the stars at the event.

From Kottayam Siddique, Lal and other members of the troupe returned to Kochi in a van and it was around 3 am when they reached the city. Siddique and Lal were the last to get down from the van, at Pullepady, and they started walking home with the coconuts.

Suddenly, a police jeep engaged in a night beat appeared before the duo and the officers started asking questions. Siddique and Lal told the police officers that the coconuts they were carrying had been received as a gift. But the police were not convinced. The two mimicry artists were also carrying a packet.

“What’s inside it?” asked the police. “Jubbas,” said the duo.

The police became certain that the two were thieves out on a prowl. “So, you change clothes during thefts,” said the officers and forced Siddique and Lal into the police jeep.

The jeep raced through the streets of Kochi city after 3 am and it soon reached near the ‘puttu’ shop owned by Mustafa, who knew Siddique.

Siddique picked up courage and said, “The shop owner knows us.”

The shop was open even at that odd hour and the police jeep stopped in front of it. “They are our boys,” said Mustafa and the police let off Siddique and Lal.

Both of them left the tender coconut bunches at the ‘puttu’ shop and ran home.

Early days at Kalabhavan

It was Siddique who changed the name of mimicry to ‘mimics parade’ during his days at Kalabhavan in Kochi. When Siddique and Lal reached Kalabhavan for the first time, they carried a 200-page notebook with scripts for their mimicry programmes.

Kalabhavan Ansar, who was already a part of the troupe, initially did not like the idea. However, Siddique and Lal were firm and wrote detailed scripts with the headings in red ink. Gradually, Ansar too appreciated them for this idea.

Soon, six mimicry artists wearing ‘jubbas’ took Kerala by storm, creating waves of laughter everywhere. According to the agreement, Kalabhavan promised to provide the jubbas, while the artists had to buy the pants and shoes.

The first programme of ‘Mimics parade’ was staged at Fine Arts Hall, Ernakulam on September 21, 1981 and was inaugurated by actor Mammootty.

Before this event, mimicry was only a filler between music programmes. For Kalabhavan, these fillers were performed by Varkichen Petta, Ansar and K S Prasad. All of them had been winners in university-level mono act competitions before reaching Kalabhavan.

Prasad and Ansar heard that one Lalappan and Siddique had staged a great mimicry performance at Cheranelloor Temple and informed Father Abel, the head of Kalabhavan. Siddique and Lal were subsequently invited to the troupe.

Support by Ansar

Incidentally, it was Ansar who first realized the potential of the duo and predicted correctly, “you will one day become big names in Malayalam movies.”

At that time, Ansar was the only film connection for Siddique and Lal. After his photo with a bearded look appeared in newspapers as the winner of the university mono act competition, renowned filmmaker Aravindan cast Ansar in his movie ‘Pokkuveyil’.

Ansar took Siddique and Lal to the producer Century Kunhumon with their script for the movie ‘Pappan Priyappetta Pappan’. A friend named Sadiq accompanied them. Sadiq did not laugh till the interval when the duo narrated the script to the producer. Meanwhile, Ansar took Sadiq aside and scolded him for not laughing.

Siddique resumed the narration after the interval and Sadiq roared with laughter at every sentence. Siddique said, “the hero is stabbed. There is blood everywhere.” Sadiq laughed again and the narration turned out to be a disaster. It was Ansar who saved Sadiq from blows. It was Ansar again who introduced Siddique and Lal to popular director Fazil and helped them become assistants in the latter’s super-hit movie ‘Nokketha Doorathu Kannumnattu.’

The duo learned a big lesson from Kalabhavan: you rise by helping others rise.

Father Abel’s student

After a few years at Kalabhavan, Siddique developed differences with the troupe and returned to his job at a school. Father Abel wanted Siddique, who was among the key players of the troupe, back and sent several people to him, urging him to rejoin Kalabhavan. However, Siddique did not yield. Finally, Father dialled the school’s number.

“My decision is final. I will not return to Kalabhavan. I have no ill-feelings,” said Siddique in his soft voice.

“You can go if you like, but can’t you just visit us before leaving?” asked the priest.

Siddique arrived at Kalabhavan, as he did not wish to offend the priest any further. As soon as he saw Siddique at Kalabhavan, Father Abel said, “Siddique, I have sacked you from Kalabhavan.” Siddique was shocked. “How can it be? I had quit the troupe,” he said.

“You be quiet. I summoned you to Kalabhavan to inform you that you have been terminated. Kalabhavan is a big institution. Nobody can walk out of this place,” said Father Abel. His humour sense influenced everyone at Kalabhavan, including Siddique.

A difficult journey

From humble beginnings at Pulleppady in Kochi, Siddique reached Kalabhavan and then rose to the glamour of films after studies at Maharaja’s College. He joined the BA Malayalam course at Maharaja’s for the 1977-80 batch, but secured a job as a clerk at Darul Uloom School, Pulleppady after one-and-a-half years. As he was desperate for an income, Siddique kept the job, for which he shifted to the evening batch at Maharajas.

Often, the bulbs didn’t work during the evening classes and Siddique took one from home. After the class, he would come home with the bulb packed safely.

During this stage of his life, Siddique’s routine was the clerical job during the daytime, BA classes in the evening and mimicry at night.

Siddique later said that if he had continued at Kalabhavan, he would have remained a mimicry artiste all his life. If he wanted a secure income, he would have stuck to the job at the school. However, Siddique ventured into the uncertain territory of cinema as he had so much love for the medium.