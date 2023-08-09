Mammootty, Fazil among thousands who paid last respects to director Siddique

Kochi: Thousands of people from inside and outside the film fraternity paid their last respects to ace filmmaker Siddique here on Wednesday. Actors Mammootty, Jayaram, Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan and Harishree Ashokan were among those who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, where Sidhique's body was kept for public viewing.

Sidhique's guru and veteran filmmaker Fasil also paid his final tributes to him at Kadavanthra. Filmmakers Blessey, Siby Malayil, B Unnikrishnan, Ramesh Pisharody and several others joined the crowd to mourn Sidhique who captained a handful of films that made generations of Malayali audience laugh out loud.

District Collector NSK Umesh placed the wreath on behalf of the state government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan and Industries Minister P Rajeeve. Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar was with the collector.

People from various walks of life, mostly accompanied by their families, flocked to the indoor stadium to pay their final respects to the departed director. The body was shifted to his home at Pallikkara near Kakkanad by 12.30 pm.