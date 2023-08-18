‘Pushpa’ makers on why they decided to foray into Mollywood with ‘Nadikar Thilakam’

Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind blockbuster films like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Janatha Garage’ have revealed why they decided to foray into Malayalam with ‘Nadikar Thilakam’. According to Telugu film producer Naveen Yerneni, the production house hopes to be associated with more Malayalam movies in the future since they see a lot of potential in the industry.

“We decided to bankroll Nadikar Thilakam because of the director. Also, we loved the story,” said the producer. “We love Malayalam movies and would love to be associated with them in the future,” he said, while addressing the media during the ‘Kushi’ trailer launch.

‘Nadikar Thilakam’ is bankrolled jointly by Mythri Movie Makers helmed by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Allan Antony’s and Anoop Venugopal’s Godspeed. Lal Jr who helmed movies like ‘Honey Bee’ and ‘Driving Licence’ is directing the film ‘Nadigar Thilakam’ that revolves around a fictional superstar David Padikkal. A source close to the Telugu industry say Mythri Movie Makers will venture independently in Malayalam only in the next couple of years. “They are looking for big names and big talents to invest in Mollywood extensively. Hope that will happen soon,” said the source.