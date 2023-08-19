Star-studded Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2023 to enthral audience

The Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2023, a stage show jointly organized by Mazhavil Manorama and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), will be telecast on August 19 and 20. The event, attended by over 100 artists from Mollywood, will feature a slew of programs, including a qawwali session, skits, and dance performances by both young and veteran stars like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, and Jayaram. Various artists will also be honored for their contribution to the film industry.

The function will begin with a semi-classical dance fusion by Nikhila Vimal and Swasika. A qawwali session featuring actors Mohanlal, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Nandu, and Lal, as well as a medley of songs dedicated to the music maestro Baburaj sung by Jagadish, Siddique, Ashokan, and Manoj K Jayan, are among the major highlights of the opening ceremony. Shobana, known for her versatility as an actor and dancer, is gracing the event for the first time. Actor, director, and producer Madhu will be honored with the ultimate entertainer award, while Shobana and Fazil will receive the Master Entertainer award for actor and director, respectively.

Innovative skits by actors Honey Rose, Siddique, Mukesh, and Jayaram are also part of the high-profile event. Honey Rose and Shine Tom Chacko will set the stage on fire as they groove together to a couple of hit songs, while Prayaga Martin and Anaswara Rajan are all set to thrill the audience with their energetic dance. Actor and playback singer Vineeth Sreenivasan will also croon a song during the opening night.

A skit on 'Artificial Intelligence' featuring Mohanlal in a double role, along with Mia and Ramesh Pisharody, is the highlight of the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards on the second day. An all-women band performance by Shwetha Menon, Bhama, and Lakshmy Gopalaswamy is yet another highlight of the event.