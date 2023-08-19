Fans damage theatre screen during Prabhas's Yogi re-release celebration

Telugu film 'Yogi', starring actor Prabhas and originally released in 2007, has been re-released in theaters in 4K format as of last Friday. A viral video captured the fervent dance of fans at G3 Raj Yuvraj Theatres in Andhra Pradesh, which unfortunately resulted in the screen being damaged at two different spots due to their enthusiasm.

'Yogi', which also features Nayanthara, is an action-packed drama directed by V. V. Vinayak and includes notable actors such as Kota Srinivasa Rao, Ali, Subbaraju, Pradeep Rawat, and Sharada.

Looking ahead, Prabhas has exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in 'Salaar', alongside Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Additionally, Prabhas is part of the cast for the sci-fi action film "Kalki 2898 AD," where he shares the screen with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan.