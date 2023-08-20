Nivin Pauly and team morph into 'Money Heist' characters for 'Ramachandra Bose & Co'

Directed by Haneef Adeni, 'Ramachandra Bose & Co,' with the tagline 'A Pravasi heist,' is the upcoming Nivin Pauly blockbuster. Meanwhile, the Netflix web series 'Money Heist' boasts a substantial fan following in Kerala, with some characters achieving equal popularity; especially noteworthy are the figures of Professor, Berlin, and Tokyo.

Picture a scenario where the characters of 'Ramachandra Bose & Co' seamlessly transform into 'Money Heist' counterparts. Nivin Pauly assumes the role of the Professor, while Vijilesh Karayadu embodies Rio. Jaffer Idukki takes on the persona of Helsinki, Mamita Baiju becomes Tokyo, Vinay Fort is Berlin, Arsha Baiju portrays Nairobi, and Sreenath Babu steps into Denver's shoes. Their fan-created posters are already a sensation across social media platforms.

This Adeni-directed film, produced jointly by Magic Frames and Pauly Pictures, promises to be an absolute entertainer. Filmed in both the UAE and Kerala, the movie's cinematography is skillfully executed by Vishnu Thandassery. The musical composition is entrusted to Midhun Mukundan, with Suhail Khoya contributing to the music as well.

Other credits encompass Production Design by Santosh Raman, Editing by Nishad Yusuf, Executive Producers Praveen Prakashan and Naveen Thomas, Line Producers Santosh Krishnan and Harris Desam, and Line Production supervised by Rahim PMK. Makeup artistry is helmed by Libin Mohanan, and the costumes are crafted by Melvi J and Junaid Mohammad. The Sound Design is overseen by Ranganath Ravee, while Rini Diwakar handles Production Control.

Further roles include Chief Associate Director Samanthak Pradeep, Choreographer Shobi Paulraj, and Action Directors Phoenix Prabhu, G. Murali, and Kanal Kannan. The financial aspect is under the supervision of Agnivesh, while Beamish Varapuzha, Naushad Kallara, and Akhil Yesodharan manage Production. VFX is handled by Promise, and administration and distribution are overseen by Babin Babu. Stills are captured by Arun Kiran and Prashant K. Prasad, with Poster Design by Ten Point and Digital Marketing by Anoop Sundaran and Obscura Entertainment.