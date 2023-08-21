Salman Khan's bold bald style breaks the internet and fuels rumours

Bollywood icon Salman Khan surprised his fans by revealing his fresh bald appearance in a video. Wearing a black shirt and matching trousers, Salman showcased his new hairdo, causing quite a stir online. The actor, who recently attended a party, was joined by his team for the event.

After seeing his new look, fans speculated that it is for his upcoming project. Some also said that Salman is promoting Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller 'Jawan', in which SRK has sported a bald look.

Fans wrote: "Tere Naam movie Radhe look." "Old Salman is back." "He's looking like a masterpiece movie sultan." "Bhaijaan promoting jawan."

"He's giving full dedication towards his next film.Amazing." "Salman will forever remain the most handsome Bollywood actor."

"Sultan 2 or Tere Naam 2..?"

"Tere naam 2 loading?" "Only Salman Bhai can pull out the crowd with this look." "My man is slaying in bald look."

Salman, however, has not disclosed any details about his new look.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in a cameo role in SRK's 'Pathaan'. He was also seen in action comedy 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', directed by Farhad Samji. The flick also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari amongst others.

He next has 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline. It's an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The movie is a sequel to the 2017 film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

(With IANS inputs)