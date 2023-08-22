Get ready for a hilarious ride: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty' trailer out

The much-anticipated trailer for 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty', featuring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, was unveiled on August 21. Following a series of delays, the film is now scheduled to premiere in theatres on September 7.

The two-minute trailer promises a lighthearted and enjoyable experience as it introduces Anvitha Ravali Shetty (Anushka), a skilled professional chef in search of a compatible partner, who crosses paths with the carefree stand-up comedian, Sidhu Polishetty (Naveen).

Actor Prabhas also showered praise upon the trailer and the performances of Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty. In his Instagram story, he shared his thoughts, saying, 'Couldn't contain my laughter watching the #MissShettyMrPolishetty trailer. Sweety and Naveen are fantastic! Wishing the team all the best for their release on September 7th'.