Kareena and Alia will do a film together, but only on this condition

New Delhi: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday said she was willing to work with sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, if filmmakers approach them with a great script.

Kareena was addressing the media in the national capital as part of an event. To a question, whether she would work along with Alia Bhatt who is married to her cousin and actor Ranbir, Kareena said, "There are so many great directors out there, whoever has a great script. I think nowadays it's more about the content and script, so I think anyone who has a great script."

Recently, Alia had shared fun pictures with the 'Jab We Met' fame actress, and captioned it as: "Can someone please cast us in a film together."

Kareena also spoke about 'Gadar 2', saying she hasn't watched the film yet. "I am very happy for the entire cast who worked so hard in 'Gadar 2'. I am a huge fan of the first part of 'Gadar'. I haven't had the opportunity to see the movie, but I would definitely love to see it, and bring back all the memories that the first part had. So congratulations to everyone who is a part of the film," she added.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen as Rupa in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She next has ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)